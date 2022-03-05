FY2022 Earnings Estimate for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Issued By B. Riley

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for GreenPower Motor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.40). B. Riley also issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

GP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of GP opened at $5.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.54 million, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 5.30. GreenPower Motor has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.09.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 63.85% and a negative return on equity of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. F3Logic LLC bought a new position in GreenPower Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in GreenPower Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GreenPower Motor by 81.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in GreenPower Motor by 397.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

