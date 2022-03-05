Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman Sells 35,502 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 35,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $5,780,080.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

On Thursday, December 30th, Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $158.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $282.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.72.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 46.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 336,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,479,000 after purchasing an additional 26,740 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 98.5% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 131,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,548,000 after purchasing an additional 65,197 shares during the period. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.