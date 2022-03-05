Insider Selling: MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Director Sells $11,899,586.40 in Stock

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 257,790 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $11,899,586.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, December 17th, Daniel Allen Gold sold 201,000 shares of MP Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $8,526,420.00.

MP opened at $38.95 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $53.03. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.96.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 134.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Benchmark upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in MP Materials by 13.6% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 136,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in MP Materials by 3,988.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 87,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 85,483 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the third quarter worth about $323,000. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 2.5% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the third quarter worth about $862,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

