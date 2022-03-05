Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in creating next generation immunotherapies using de novo protein design technology. The company’s product candidate consists of NL-201 which is in clinical stage. Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Seattle, United States. “

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NLTX stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $98.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLTX. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 67.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 858,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 346,160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 82.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 285,337 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 31.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 756,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 180,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 481.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 152,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 77.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 122,546 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.