Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.53% from the stock’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in creating next generation immunotherapies using de novo protein design technology. The company’s product candidate consists of NL-201 which is in clinical stage. Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Seattle, United States. “
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLTX. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 67.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 858,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 346,160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 82.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 285,337 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 31.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 756,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 180,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 481.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 152,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 77.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 122,546 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Neoleukin Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.
