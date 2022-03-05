NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) PT Raised to C$9.00 at Raymond James

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NXE. TD Securities reduced their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Shares of NXE stock opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 2.01. NexGen Energy has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $6.50.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that NexGen Energy will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 50.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 591,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 197,989 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 19.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 53.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 164.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,511,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 5.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 529,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 25,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.