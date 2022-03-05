Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) PT Set at $8.00 by Raymond James

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) has been given a $8.00 target price by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 45.99% from the stock’s current price.

KGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

NYSE:KGC opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $8.34. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 59,308,657 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $337,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,917,522 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,868,174 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $176,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,900 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 183.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,827,052 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950,090 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,800,379 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,129,267 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

