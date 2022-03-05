NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.75.

NexGen Energy stock opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 2.01. NexGen Energy has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 50.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 591,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 197,989 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 19.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 53.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 164.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,511,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 5.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 529,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 25,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

