National Bank Financial Lowers BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target to C$124.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$128.00 to C$124.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BRP’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DOOO. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.14.
Shares of BRP stock opened at $65.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.70. BRP has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $102.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.01.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in BRP during the third quarter valued at $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 30.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the third quarter worth about $200,000. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BRP Company Profile (Get Rating)
BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.
