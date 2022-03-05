The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Given New GBX 880 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 970 ($13.01) to GBX 880 ($11.81) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. reiterated a hold rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Sage Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 900 ($12.08) to GBX 890 ($11.94) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $602.50.

Shares of The Sage Group stock opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $47.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average of $41.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.5742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 1.84%.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

