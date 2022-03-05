Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) PT Set at $8.00 by Raymond James

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) has been assigned a $8.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.99% from the company’s previous close.

KGC has been the topic of several other research reports. CSFB set a $7.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

NYSE:KGC opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $8.34. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold (Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.