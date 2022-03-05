Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Raised to C$60.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from €62.00 ($69.66) to €63.00 ($70.79) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMSF opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a 52 week low of $27.78 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.80.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

