Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Raised to C$60.00

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2022

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from €62.00 ($69.66) to €63.00 ($70.79) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMSF opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a 52 week low of $27.78 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.80.

Spin Master Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

