FY2022 EPS Estimates for Patterson Companies, Inc. Increased by William Blair (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Patterson Companies in a report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.07. William Blair also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PDCO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson Companies (Get Rating)

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.