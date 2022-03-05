Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.07) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.04). B. Riley also issued estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($3.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $2.49. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 678.57% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS.

SNDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $25.68. The company has a market capitalization of $753.23 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.67.

In related news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 36,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $697,401.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 1,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $31,877.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 180,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,156. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,500,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 733,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,011,000 after buying an additional 26,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,436,000 after buying an additional 516,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 460,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after buying an additional 148,500 shares in the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

