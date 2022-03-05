Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in creating next generation immunotherapies using de novo protein design technology. The company’s product candidate consists of NL-201 which is in clinical stage. Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Seattle, United States. “

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ NLTX opened at $2.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.51. The stock has a market cap of $98.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.02. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $13.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,669,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,299,000 after acquiring an additional 30,518 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,709,000 after acquiring an additional 75,179 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,010,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 67.6% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 858,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 346,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 843,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 86,720 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.