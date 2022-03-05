BlackRock Inc. Invests $242,000 in Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Candel Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of CADL stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.68 and a current ratio of 20.68. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.78.

CADL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Candel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Candel Therapeutics Inc is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc is based in NEEDHAM, Mass.

