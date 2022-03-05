23,837 Shares in Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of Elevation Oncology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,526,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,650,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,670,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on ELEV shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Elevation Oncology in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Elevation Oncology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Elevation Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.31.

ELEV stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. Elevation Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average is $7.00.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17. Analysts forecast that Elevation Oncology, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

