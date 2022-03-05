Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 83,009 Shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,009 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 317.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 47,443 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 76.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,855 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PYZ opened at $91.46 on Friday. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $73.99 and a 1 year high of $98.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

