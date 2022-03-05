VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of VanEck Steel ETF worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Steel ETF by 3,123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 24,771 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Steel ETF by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Steel ETF by 1,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Steel ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SLX opened at $63.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.05. VanEck Steel ETF has a 1 year low of $49.72 and a 1 year high of $68.22.

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Steel ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Steel ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.