Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Pliant Therapeutics worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 15.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,030,000 after purchasing an additional 168,971 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 10.1% during the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 166,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 15,336 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 36.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 109,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 29,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $313.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Pliant Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

