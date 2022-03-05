Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $542,000 Stake in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) by 577.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 164,440 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Drive Shack worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Drive Shack by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Drive Shack during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Drive Shack during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Drive Shack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Drive Shack by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DS opened at $1.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05. Drive Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $4.02. The stock has a market cap of $111.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Drive Shack, Inc engages in the management of golf-related leisure and social entertainment venues and courses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf Properties, Entertainment Golf Venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf Properties segment manages and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment plans to open a chain of golf, competition, dining, and fun.

