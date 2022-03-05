BlackRock Inc. Sells 10,222 Shares of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Venus Concept worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in Venus Concept by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Venus Concept by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Venus Concept by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Venus Concept news, insider Ross Portaro purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Healthquest Partners Ii, L.P. purchased 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,700,000 shares of company stock worth $2,127,000 over the last 90 days. 44.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Venus Concept stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. Venus Concept Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $81.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Venus Concept from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

