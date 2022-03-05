Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 41,375 Shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) by 95.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,375 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Cadiz worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDZI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Cadiz during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Cadiz by 233.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadiz by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,735,000 after purchasing an additional 62,027 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cadiz by 9.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadiz during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 54.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadiz alerts:

In other Cadiz news, Director Keith Brackpool bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDZI opened at $2.10 on Friday. Cadiz Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.13. The company has a market capitalization of $91.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Cadiz Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.