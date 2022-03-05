BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) by 93.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757,721 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.05% of Venator Materials worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNTR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Venator Materials by 967.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Venator Materials in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Venator Materials in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Venator Materials in the second quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Venator Materials by 495.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 62,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VNTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Venator Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.28.

Shares of Venator Materials stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $216.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2.74. Venator Materials PLC has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.27 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Venator Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.