Geode Capital Management LLC Has $3.72 Million Holdings in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,674 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock after buying an additional 18,959 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Poshmark worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the third quarter worth approximately $434,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the third quarter valued at approximately $564,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Poshmark by 26.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,119,859 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $26,608,000 after purchasing an additional 231,537 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Poshmark by 26.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,354 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Poshmark by 150.5% during the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 429,138 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 257,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POSH stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average is $20.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.45 million and a PE ratio of -7.56. Poshmark, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $60.29.

In other news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $63,305.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Hans Tung sold 65,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $1,283,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 209,028 shares of company stock worth $3,985,243 in the last 90 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Poshmark from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Poshmark from $49.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Poshmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

