Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Information Services Group worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Information Services Group by 30.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Information Services Group by 28.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Information Services Group by 35.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Information Services Group by 17,235.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 17,408 shares in the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

III stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. Information Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $367.45 million, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.55.

III has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

