BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.19% of Delcath Systems worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 27.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 12,602 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 90.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 11,777 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 46.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 18,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

DCTH opened at $6.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $20.33. The company has a market capitalization of $45.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.69.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

