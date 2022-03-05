BlackRock Inc. Sells 12,174 Shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,174 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.17% of Daré Bioscience worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DARE. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 131.1% in the third quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13,105 shares during the period. Interwest Venture Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 23.2% in the third quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. now owns 62,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,697 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Daré Bioscience by 19.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 51,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

DARE opened at $1.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.44. Daré Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

