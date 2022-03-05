BlackRock Inc. Sells 214,331 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 214,331 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Ternium were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 1,980.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the third quarter worth $368,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 2.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 110.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ternium by 3.3% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. 14.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TX opened at $41.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ternium S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.51 and its 200 day moving average is $44.13.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.15. Ternium had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 33.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ternium in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ternium from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.80.

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

