American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Well Corp provides telehealth platform principally in the United States and globally. American Well Corp is based in BOSTON. “

Get American Well alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

Shares of AMWL opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $893.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.55. American Well has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.23.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 69.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Well will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 7,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $30,113.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 269,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $1,701,533.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 528,590 shares of company stock worth $3,156,465 over the last ninety days. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Well by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,241,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,977,000 after acquiring an additional 514,187 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of American Well by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 711,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 404,980 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in American Well by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,384,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736,240 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in American Well by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 153,099 shares in the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Well Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Well (AMWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.