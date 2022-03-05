Zacks Investment Research Reiterates Hold Rating for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Zacks Investment Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $430.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.70.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of ZS stock opened at $225.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.94 and a 200-day moving average of $286.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The firm has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.92 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total value of $554,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.94, for a total transaction of $6,178,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,267 shares of company stock worth $15,448,302 in the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 49.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 43.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zscaler (ZS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.