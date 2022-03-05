Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $41.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 14.48% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Gibraltar have underperformed the industry in the past year. The trend is likely to continue as it reported lackluster earnings in fourth-quarter 2021. Earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and declined on a year-over-year basis due to low margins in the Renewables segment. Margins were affected by increased field costs owing to supply-chain disruptions and intense inflation on structural steel in solar canopy racking projects. The company expects the market environment to be dynamic for at least the first half of 2022 as inflation, labor, transportation, and pandemic challenges persist. Nevertheless, net sales surpassed the consensus mark and increased from the year-ago quarter’s levels. Strong demand across the business and robust long-term fundamentals support growth.”

ROCK has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $47.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.43 and a 200-day moving average of $66.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.04. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $44.48 and a 52 week high of $99.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.00 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 6.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 35.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 325,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,675,000 after acquiring an additional 85,108 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 12.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 509,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,492,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 23.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

