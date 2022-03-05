Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Celsius in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Celsius had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $54.87 on Thursday. Celsius has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $110.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 498.86 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.86.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Celsius by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 10,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Celsius by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,376,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,487,000 after purchasing an additional 146,281 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,767,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,827,000 after purchasing an additional 173,585 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $4,630,000. Finally, Future Fund LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

