Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Hormel Foods in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

HRL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $51.73 on Thursday. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $51.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.16. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRL. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,780,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,310 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $59,389,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $55,866,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,141,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,695 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,219 shares during the period. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hormel Foods (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.