Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) versus TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Head to Head Review

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating) and TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Grom Social Enterprises alerts:

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and TrueCar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grom Social Enterprises $6.16 million 2.11 -$5.74 million N/A N/A TrueCar $278.68 million 1.10 $76.54 million $0.63 5.03

TrueCar has higher revenue and earnings than Grom Social Enterprises.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grom Social Enterprises and TrueCar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00 TrueCar 0 6 1 0 2.14

TrueCar has a consensus price target of $4.31, indicating a potential upside of 36.04%. Given TrueCar’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TrueCar is more favorable than Grom Social Enterprises.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of TrueCar shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of TrueCar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and TrueCar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grom Social Enterprises -129.27% -52.51% -36.82% TrueCar 26.21% -8.31% -6.98%

Summary

TrueCar beats Grom Social Enterprises on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grom Social Enterprises (Get Rating)

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. owns and operates social media platform for kids. It also offers animation, network monitoring and security solutions, nutritional services, and mobile parenting application through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Zach Marks on October 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About TrueCar (Get Rating)

TrueCar, Inc. engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car. The company was founded by Thomas Taira, James Nguyen, Scott Painter, and Bernard Brenner in February 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Grom Social Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grom Social Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.