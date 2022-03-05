Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Boosted by SVB Leerink

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.93) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.94). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.69) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.01) EPS.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.01. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 440.88%.

PTGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.54. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

