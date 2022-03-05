GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.08. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.50 to C$70.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$70.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$67.17.

GDI opened at C$54.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$55.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.39. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1 year low of C$43.75 and a 1 year high of C$60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 23.87.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

