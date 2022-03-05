Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tecsys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tecsys’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

TCS has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Tecsys from C$65.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$64.00 target price on shares of Tecsys in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of TSE:TCS opened at C$30.86 on Friday. Tecsys has a 52-week low of C$30.40 and a 52-week high of C$61.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$41.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$49.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$449.41 million and a PE ratio of 96.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.18, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$34.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.85 million.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

