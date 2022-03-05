Analysts Expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.61 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) will report sales of $10.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.70 billion and the highest is $11.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners reported sales of $9.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full year sales of $44.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.37 billion to $48.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $47.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $41.15 billion to $53.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

NYSE EPD opened at $25.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.78. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.57%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,600. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 134,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 19,094 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

