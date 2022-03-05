AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $25.85 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) – Wedbush cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for AutoZone in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $25.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $26.34. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2,250.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q4 2022 earnings at $39.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $23.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $125.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AZO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,048.72.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,891.36 on Friday. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,168.00 and a 1-year high of $2,110.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,968.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1,833.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

