Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Hits New 1-Year High at $190.00

Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 190 ($2.55) and last traded at GBX 188.90 ($2.53), with a volume of 1303904 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185 ($2.48).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.82) price objective on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.
The stock has a market cap of £866.07 million and a PE ratio of 8.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 181.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 177.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.35.
About Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED)
Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.
