Morgan Stanley Lowers The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Price Target to GBX 2,030

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,160 ($28.98) to GBX 2,030 ($27.24) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.06% from the company’s previous close.

WEIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,060 ($27.64) to GBX 2,240 ($30.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,470 ($33.14) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,980 ($26.57) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($25.49) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,575 ($21.13) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,986.25 ($26.65).

LON:WEIR opened at GBX 1,429 ($19.17) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,703.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,705.60. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,429 ($19.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,015.49 ($27.04). The company has a market cap of £3.71 billion and a PE ratio of -291.63.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

