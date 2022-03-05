Berenberg Bank Raises Persimmon (LON:PSN) Price Target to GBX 3,440

Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,410 ($45.75) to GBX 3,440 ($46.16) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($43.61) to GBX 2,900 ($38.91) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,440 ($46.16) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($30.19) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,530 ($47.36) to GBX 3,580 ($48.03) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,648 ($35.53) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,130.83 ($42.01).

Get Persimmon alerts:

Persimmon stock opened at GBX 2,298 ($30.83) on Wednesday. Persimmon has a one year low of GBX 2,247 ($30.15) and a one year high of GBX 3,272 ($43.90). The company has a market cap of £7.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,521.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,669.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a GBX 125 ($1.68) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.38%. This is a boost from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $110.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.95%.

In other news, insider Joanna Place acquired 3,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,559 ($34.34) per share, with a total value of £99,980.13 ($134,147.50).

About Persimmon (Get Rating)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.