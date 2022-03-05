Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for STV Group (LON:STVG)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of STV Group (LON:STVG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.31) price objective on shares of STV Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

STVG opened at GBX 318 ($4.27) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £148.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30. STV Group has a 1 year low of GBX 307 ($4.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 385 ($5.17). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 343.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 350.53.

In related news, insider Paul Reynolds bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 347 ($4.66) per share, for a total transaction of £34,700 ($46,558.43).

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

