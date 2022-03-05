LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of LMS Capital (LON:LMS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Shares of LON:LMS opened at GBX 34 ($0.46) on Tuesday. LMS Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 29 ($0.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 37.97 ($0.51). The stock has a market capitalization of £27.45 million and a P/E ratio of 15.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
About LMS Capital (Get Rating)
