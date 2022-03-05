LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of LMS Capital (LON:LMS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of LON:LMS opened at GBX 34 ($0.46) on Tuesday. LMS Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 29 ($0.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 37.97 ($0.51). The stock has a market capitalization of £27.45 million and a P/E ratio of 15.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

About LMS Capital (Get Rating)

LMS Capital plc is an investment company focused on small to medium sized companies. The Company’s investment objective is to optimize realizations from the investment portfolio and return the proceeds to shareholders. The Company’s investment portfolio consists of publicly quoted and private company investments in the United Kingdom and the United States held directly and through funds.

