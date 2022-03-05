Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group now has a $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00. Advantage Solutions traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 710558 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.
ADV has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.
In related news, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 24,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $178,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.35.
Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. Research analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Advantage Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADV)
Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advantage Solutions (ADV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.