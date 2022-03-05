Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group now has a $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00. Advantage Solutions traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 710558 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

ADV has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

In related news, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 24,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $178,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,684,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,588,000 after buying an additional 27,746 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 509.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 55,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.35.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. Research analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADV)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.