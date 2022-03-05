Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.22

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.22 and last traded at $23.56, with a volume of 374983 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 283.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pampa Energía Company Profile (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.