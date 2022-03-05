Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.22

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.22 and last traded at $23.56, with a volume of 374983 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.19.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.73.
Pampa Energía Company Profile (NYSE:PAM)
Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.
