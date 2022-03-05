Short Interest in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Grows By 145.0%

US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 145.0% from the January 31st total of 681,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 663,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ ECOL opened at $47.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 297.77 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day moving average of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 1.95. US Ecology has a one year low of $26.26 and a one year high of $48.02.
US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $261.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.28 million. US Ecology had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 0.54%. US Ecology’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that US Ecology will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ECOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.
US Ecology Company Profile
US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment includes a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.
