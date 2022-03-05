Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Short Interest Update

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a growth of 136.2% from the January 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO opened at $2.23 on Friday. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.92.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.66). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 21.48% and a negative return on equity of 61.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sotherly Hotels will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter worth about $99,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

