Christie Group (LON:CTG) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $107.56

Shares of Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 107.56 ($1.44) and traded as low as GBX 88 ($1.18). Christie Group shares last traded at GBX 97.50 ($1.31), with a volume of 57,560 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

The company has a market cap of £25.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 107.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 109.76.

Christie Group Company Profile (LON:CTG)

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

