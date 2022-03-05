Christie Group (LON:CTG) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $107.56

Shares of Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 107.56 ($1.44) and traded as low as GBX 88 ($1.18). Christie Group shares last traded at GBX 97.50 ($1.31), with a volume of 57,560 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

The company has a market cap of £25.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 107.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 109.76.

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

