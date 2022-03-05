Short Interest in Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Rises By 141.0%

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 141.0% from the January 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MVVYF opened at $0.07 on Friday. Moovly Media has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11.

Moovly Media Company Profile

Moovly Media, Inc engages in the provision of multimedia solutions. The firm engages in video creation and content blending through Moovly Studio and Moovly bots web application, which allows creation of content based on templates, client data, and mobile application for capturing and presenting content on the go.

