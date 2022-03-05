Short Interest in Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Rises By 141.0%

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 141.0% from the January 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:MVVYF opened at $0.07 on Friday. Moovly Media has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11.
Moovly Media Company Profile (Get Rating)
